Delivery Driver, Her Family Carjacked at Gunpoint in Ford Heights

Police in suburban Cook County are searching for two men who allegedly carjacked a delivery driver and forced her mother and daughter out of a vehicle at gunpoint.

The incident occurred Saturday night in Ford Heights, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Police.

Authorities say the 46-year-old woman, who was driving a car with her 11-year-old daughter and 64-year-old mother inside as passengers, was fulfilling a delivery via the DoorDash app in the 1100 block of Werline Avenue at approximately 7 p.m.

When the woman arrived at the destination, she went up to the home and saw that it looked to be an abandoned structure.

At that moment, the woman told police she noticed two men walking on the street toward her vehicle. As that occurred, the victim says she ran toward the vehicle, screaming at the men not to hurt them and pleading with her mother and daughter to get out of the car.

The 64-year-old woman said she locked the car doors when the men approached, but when they reached the car, one of the men pulled out a weapon, pointed it at the three victims, and ordered them to get out of the vehicle. The other suspect in the case also pulled out a gun, according to authorities.

The woman and the 11-year-old girl got out of the car, and the two suspects got into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Sheriff’s police released a description of the vehicle after the incident. The vehicle is a black 2018 Mazda 3, with Illinois license plate CH62717.

Anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to call police at 708-865-4896, or to call 911.