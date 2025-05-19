A delivery driver accidentally drove into a restricted area at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport over the weekend, police said.
According to Chicago authorities, the 36-year-old driver "accidentally drove into an unauthorized secured area within O'Hare Airport" just before noon Saturday.
"Police conducted a preliminary investigation, which revealed this was a mistake," the department said in a statement.
Video on social media appeared to show authorities speaking with the driver near the tarmac.
No charges were filed, authorities said.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
SIGN UP