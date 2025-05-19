A delivery driver accidentally drove into a restricted area at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport over the weekend, police said.

According to Chicago authorities, the 36-year-old driver "accidentally drove into an unauthorized secured area within O'Hare Airport" just before noon Saturday.

"Police conducted a preliminary investigation, which revealed this was a mistake," the department said in a statement.

Video on social media appeared to show authorities speaking with the driver near the tarmac.

No charges were filed, authorities said.