Verdict reached in murder trial of man accused of killing CPD Officer Ella French

A jury has found 23-year-old Emonte Morgan guilty in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French and of attempted murder in the shooting of her partner Carlos Yanez during a 2021 traffic stop.

Morgan was also found guilty of attempted murder in the attempted shooting of Officer Joshua Blas, one of three officers who pulled over the vehicle Morgan was riding in during the Aug. 2021 traffic stop.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case on Tuesday, and after defense attorneys rested without calling witnesses, the case was given to the jury in the afternoon.

Morgan faced a slew of felony charges, including murder and attempted murder in the Aug. 7, 2021 shooting that left French dead and Yanez with severe injuries.

Morgan's mother Evalena Flores blasted the verdict after it was read in court Tuesday night.

"We did not receive justice today," she said. "This is a cover-up, (and) I will continue to advocate for those who have been victims of this corrupt judicial system."

Prosecutors allege that the officers had pulled over Morgan and his brother Eric for having expired plates near 63rd Street and Bell.

A struggle unfolded during that traffic stop after Yanez ordered the individuals out of the car after seeing an open bottle of alcohol. Emonte Morgan allegedly struggled with Yanez before firing shots, two of the three officers present at the scene.

Responding officers rushed French and Yanez to area hospitals. French was pronounced dead, and Yanez suffered severe injuries. Emonte Morgan was allegedly tackled by a group at a nearby barbecue, where a weapon was also recovered.

The often-emotional trial featured testimony from Yanez and from French’s mother Elizabeth, as well as video footage taken by each of the officers who were present at the time of the shooting.

Eric Morgan pleaded guilty in 2023 to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.