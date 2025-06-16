Metra

Metra BNSF delays expected near Berwyn after pedestrian struck by train

Trains were halted Sunday afternoon when the incident first happened.

By Grace Erwin

Metra BNSF inbound and outbound train movement may be operating with delays near Berwyn after a pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train, Metra said.

Trains were halted Sunday afternoon when the incident first happened.

Now, according to Metra, trains are on the move with delays possible.

Commuters can track their trains at MetraTracker.com. No further information was available Sunday evening.

