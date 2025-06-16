Metra BNSF inbound and outbound train movement may be operating with delays near Berwyn after a pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train, Metra said.

Trains were halted Sunday afternoon when the incident first happened.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Inbound and outbound trains are halted near Berwyn due to a pedestrian being struck by an Amtrak train. Extensive delays are anticipated. Metra will provide updates as information becomes available. Visit https://t.co/N9QpBKrhk5 for the location of your train. — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) June 15, 2025

Now, according to Metra, trains are on the move with delays possible.

BNSF inbound and outbound train movement is on the move and may be operating with extensive delays due to a pedestrian being struck by an Amtrak train. — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) June 15, 2025

Commuters can track their trains at MetraTracker.com. No further information was available Sunday evening.