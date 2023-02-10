Deion Sanders Calls Devin Hester's Exclusion From HOF ‘Idiotic'

Deion Sanders calls Hester's HOF exclusion 'idiotic' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One active Hall of Famer believes Devin Hester's snub from enshrinement to Pro Football's most coveted fraternity was a major mistake.

"How can Devin Hester not be a Hall of Famer?" Deion Sanders asked Fansided. "This is the most idiotic thing I've ever seen in my life. Devin Hester changed the darn game. Devin Hester made it possible that no one went to use the bathroom on fourth downs. They held it until the offense got out there."

Many believe because of the way Hester thrived on special teams – a usually ludicrous, mundane task of football – that he should be enshrined for perenially owning that part of football.

During his career, Hester racked up four All-Pro selections and three Pro-Bowl nods for his work on special teams.

He recorded over 10,000 careers yards returning punts and kickoffs; he holds the NFL record for most combined punt/kick return touchdowns all-time and most punt return touchdowns of all time.

If you heard Crank That by Soulja Boy in the stadium speakers while playing the Bears from 2006-13, it meant either kicking the ball out of bounds or in the back of the endzone.

Hester was disallowed from the Hall of Fame for a second straight season. Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas and DeMarcus Ware made it to Canton, Ohio this year.

Hester will get his shot again at the Hall, but Sanders believes not knighting him this season was a mistake.

"And you mean to tell me for the second consecutive year he is not a Hall of Famer?" Sanders said. "Who is picking this stuff? He changed the game.

"This is a guy you couldn't deal with that you had to game plan, that took over the game. You knew unequivocally what he was gonna do during that game that you paid your ticket or you turned on your TV to go watch."

