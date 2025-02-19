The Chicago area has seen three straight days of cold advisories, with wind chills as low as -30 degrees at times, along with frigid temperatures below zero and in the single digits.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, a warm-up is on the way, but not before a string of 20-degree days.

Throughout the week, the National Weather Service warned that Chicago weather conditions could lead to hypothermia or even frostbite, which can form on exposed skin as little as 30 minutes.

It’ll be another cold morning today with wind chills between 10 and 20 below zero across much of the area. Similar conditions are expected again late tonight into Thursday morning. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/ZXHR5EDJTc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 19, 2025

Doctors say cold weather can also exacerbate the risk of heart attacks, and have a negative impact on those with underlying lung conditions, making people more susceptible to wheezing, coughing and developing acute bronchitis.

But one lesser-thought of side effect from the cold is often only talked about in summer: Dehydration.

"We usually associate dehydration with hot weather, but in cold weather, we are often able to get it too because we don't really feel as thirsty and we tend to drink less fluids during that time," Northwestern Medicine Dr. Santina Wheat said in an interview with NBC Chicago, adding that winter dehydration can often take people by "surprise."

Symptoms of dehydration in winter, like in hot weather, can include dizziness and headaches, health experts said. But they also include dry mouth, cracked and dry skin, nosebleeds and chapped lips.

"I always talk about with my patients is signs of dehydration, around this time, because skin is the largest organ that we have," said Dr. Juanita Mora, national medical spokesperson for The American Lung Association. "Extremes of temperature such as we're having with the cold weather tends to dry the skin out, so then people have a lot of eczema patches, a very dry skin, but it also dries out all the mucus membrane."

Mora added that dehydration in winter often takes people by "surprise."

Dehydration symptoms to watch for in cold weather

Some symptoms of dehydration may occur during sleep or when lying down, Mora said.

"Some people feel a lot of nosebleeds," Mora said. "Their mouth is very dry, they're snoring and they're skin is completely dry."

A post from Massachusetts General Hospital noted dehydration symptoms may be less noticeable in cold weather.

"Every time you sweat, urinate, or have a bowel movement, water is lost," the post, from Alison Kane, RDN, LDN said. "It may be difficult to notice when you’re sweating in colder weather, so pay attention when you’re bundled up. Even when you’re not sweating, you lose water through the skin, and the drier air from indoor heating can cause you to become dehydrated without even noticing."

Other signs dehydration -- other than feeling thirsty -- include constipation, rapid heart rate, confusion, difficulty concentration, along with a lesser-known one: the color of your urine.

"The easiest to monitor is the color of your urine, which should be a pale yellow or clear color," the post said. "If it’s darker, it’s time to drink."

Staying hydrated in winter

Other tips for staying hydrated in winter, according to the hospital, are below: