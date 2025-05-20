Defiant Chicago mayor calls for investigation into Trump administration hiring

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is turning the tables on the Trump administration after the Department of Justice announced Monday it is launching a new investigation into the city over its hiring practices.

"I am calling on the Department of Justice to investigate the Trump administration and its discriminatory practices in their hiring," Johnson said at his regular Tuesday press availability.

At issue is a series of comments made Sunday at the Apostolic Church of God in the Woodlawn neighborhood. During a panel with Bishop Byron Brazier, Mayor Johnson boasted about the number of Black city officials in his administration.

A day later, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said there was "reasonable cause" to believe the mayor "made hiring decisions solely on the basis of race," in potential violation of the Civil Rights act of 1964.

Johnson said African Americans make up 34% of the mayor's office, with white workers accounting for 30% and Hispanics 24%.

"As my administration reflects the country, the city, his administration reflects the country club," Johnson said Tuesday.

Since taking office, Trump has waged a self-described "war on wokeness" and has pledged to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs from school admissions as well as corporate and government hiring.

"As the Trump administration moves away from diversity, you are seeing more chaos," Johnson said. "As my administration embraces diversity, you are seeing us build the safest, most affordable city in America."

Typically, in cases alleging discrimination, the DOJ rarely seeks criminal charges. Instead, it often works with the targeted city through a consent decree in much the same way it is currently doing with the Chicago Police Department.

On Tuesday, Johnson remained defiant and said the city's strength comes, in part, from its diversity.

"We are not going to be intimidated or struck by fear because we are showing up in our best form," he said. "That's who we are as a city."