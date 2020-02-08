Deerfield Police Searching for Driver in Hit-and-Run That Injured 12-Year-Old

Police in suburban Deerfield released additional details Saturday about the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 12-year-old.

The incident was reported at 7:10 p.m. Friday near the intersection Deerfield Road and Beverly Place. According to police, officers arrived and found the victim unresponsive in the roadway.

The victim was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and later transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

Police believe the vehicle involved is a dark-colored 2013-2016 Ford Escape with an SEL or Titanium trim package. The vehicle may have extensive damage to the passenger side headlight assembly, fender and grill, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Deerfield Police Department at 847-945-8636.