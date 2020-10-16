Deerfield District 109 to Temporarily Move to Remote Learning

Deerfield Public Schools District 109 announced plans Friday to temporarily shift to remote learning beginning Monday due to a rising incident rate of COVID-19 in the area, according to a statement.

The school district cannot provide a return date, the statement read, until metrics fall back into acceptable levels for seven consecutive days, in line with Illinois Department of Public Health guidance.

All elementary students will stay in their hybrid learning schedule, district officials said. Middle school students will no longer be able to reenter school buildings on Oct. 26 and Oct. 29 as originally planned.

The district expects to implement a middle school hybrid plan that was approved by the Board of Education "as soon as it is safe to do so."

Additionally, district officials have said they received numerous reports of parents and students attending large gatherings and not taking proper precautions.

"To say today’s decision is disappointing is an understatement," the statement read. "It’s heartbreaking to make this decision and impact thousands of students that have enjoyed or have been looking forward to being in the classroom with their peers, even if just for a part of the day."

District leaders continue to ask people to wear a mask, wash their hands, practice social distancing and work together so students can return to school as soon as possible.