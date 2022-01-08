Decatur Police Officer Shot Amid Foot Pursuit Following Traffic Stop Saturday

A police officer in suburban Decatur was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning amid a foot pursuit following a traffic stop, according to authorities.

At approximately 2:39 a.m., an officer attempted to make a traffic stop near 900 East Clay when the driver exited the vehicle and began fleeing on foot, police said.

According to officials, the officer began pursing the driver on foot when the individual fired one shot, striking the officer. The officer continued to provide information on the person's location until additional officers arrived on scene.

Police said the officer did not discharge a weapon during the incident.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and was treated for injuries to the face and shoulder, police said. The injuries were not considered serious and the officer was subsequently released from the hospital.

No one has been taken into custody as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at (217) 424-2734 or Crimestoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.