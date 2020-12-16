Decatur

Decatur Mom Who Accidentally Smothered Son Gets Probation

Investigators said the mother first claimed that he was unconscious in a crib

A Macon County woman who was drunk when she fell asleep and accidentally smothered her baby pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Jennifer Bishop pleaded guilty to endangering the life of a child. A charge of endangering a child resulting in death was dropped, the Herald & Review reported.

Police said 2-month-old Franky Martin died last February when he was in a bed with Bishop. Investigators said she first claimed that he was unconscious in a crib.

“Jennifer advised she is an alcoholic and had been battling her addiction," police said in a court filing.

Besides probation, Bishop, 32, must complete any treatment for substance abuse, cooperate with the Department of Children and Family Services and stay away from alcohol.

