Death of Oak Park detective killed in the line of duty ‘a significant loss,' friend says

Friends, family and the Oak Park community were mourning the loss of police detective Allan Reddins, one day after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The 40-year-old officer died after being shot while responding to a person with a gun call on Friday morning.

"It’s a huge loss for the department. It’s a huge loss for his family. I’m just really sorry," said Traccye Love, a former coworker and friend of Reddins. "He was such a lovely person, and that’s just the spirit he had all the time."

Love was a sergeant at the Oak Park Police Department for 12 years. During her time there, Reddins joined the force. She was at one point his supervisor.

"He was such a proud father. He talked about his son so much," she said. "He has a huge love for his job and [the] community he served."

Reddins leaves behind a 19-year-old son and his mother.

When Love heard the news, she rushed to the hospital to be with dozens of other first responders. They escorted his body to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Love said people in the community and in the police department gravitated toward Reddins. He was often requested for events and always offered a helping hand. He was the partner everyone wanted.

"Just yesterday, when we went to the hospital, there were so many officers who said, That’s the guy I wanted to back me up.' It was Reddins every single time," she said.

A memorial complete with signs and flowers now sits in downtown Oak Park to honor his legacy and the unfillable void he leaves behind.

A Chicago man has been charged in his murder.