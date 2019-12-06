crime

Death of Baby on Chicago’s Far South Side Ruled a Homicide

Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation into the death of an 11-month-old boy from Roseland on the South Side.


D’Siyah Thomas died Tuesday morning at LaRabida Children’s Hospital due to complications from inflicted head trauma, according to autopsy results from the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Few details have been released about the boy’s death. Chicago police did not immediately release details about their investigation.

A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

