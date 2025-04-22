Death investigation underway in suburbs after body found in Fox River

A death investigation is underway in suburban Oswego after a body was found in the Fox River Monday, according to police.

About 5:24 p.m., Oswego police were dispatched to the Fox River near the 100 block of West Washington Street after a caller reported seeing something "unusual" in the water, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found what appeared to be a body lying in the shallow water in the center of the river near an island. The body was located approximately 100 yards southwest of the Washington Street bridge, police said.

Following a water rescue and recovery from the Oswego Fire Protection District, the person was confirmed deceased.

The body was transported to the coroner's office for an autopsy, scheduled for Tuesday, police said.

According to a release, a death investigation was initiated by the Oswego Police Department. No further details were provided.

Anyone who may have information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Oswego Police, at 630-551-7300.