Death investigation underway at townhome in suburban Streamwood

As of 5 a.m., police remained on the scene, along with the Medical Examiner and the Major Case Assistance Team, which investigates homicides and other significant crimes

An active police investigation was underway early Thursday morning in suburban Streamwood, with crime tape blocking the parking lot to a townhome complex and the Major Crimes Assistance Team on site.

Overnight, investigators could be seen walking in and out of a unit on McKool and Miller Avenues in the northwest suburb. As of 5 a.m., police remained on the scene, along the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Around 5:45 a.m., the Medical Examiner could be seen removing two bodies from one of the units, NBC 5's Sandra Torres reported.

The Major Case Assistance Team had also set up a command center near the scene. The group, known as MCAT, is a multi-jurisdictional team made up of 24 agencies from across the Chicago suburbs that assist in homicide and other significant investigations.

According to the Village of Streamwood website, MCAT contains units in investigations, accident reconstruction, forensic investigation, officer involved death investigations, and a surveillance team.

Streamwood police did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

