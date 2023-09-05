Lake Michigan

Death investigation underway after man pulled from Lake Michigan

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

A man drowned in Lake Michigan Monday as beaches closed for the season, police said.

The man, 27, was in a group of people swimming near the 5000 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he didn’t resurface, according to Chicago police.

A marine police unit responded and recovered the man, who was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

