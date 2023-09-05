Death investigation underway after man pulled from Lake Michigan

A man drowned in Lake Michigan Monday as beaches closed for the season, police said.
The man, 27, was in a group of people swimming near the 5000 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he didn’t resurface, according to Chicago police.
A marine police unit responded and recovered the man, who was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
