A death investigation is underway after police say they found a man fatally stabbed near a baseball diamond on Chicago's north side.

According to Chicago police, at 5:30 a.m. Friday, a male, 64, was discovered near Clarendon Park in the 4400 block of North Marine Drive with stab wounds to the head and neck. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

No one was in custody, and circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain under investigation, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.