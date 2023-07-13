Death investigation underway after body of 63-year-old man recovered from Chicago River

The body of a 63-year-old man was recovered in the Chicago River on the city's North Side, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded to the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue just after 6:55 p.m. for calls of a body in the water, and discovered an unresponsive man upon arrival.

The man's body was recovered from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no one in custody, and it's unclear if police suspect foul play. A death investigation is currently underway.