Death investigation underway after 2-year-old shot in face

A death investigation is underway after a toddler suffered a gunshot wound to the face Tuesday night on Chicago's south side.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 11800 block of South LaSalle Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a 2-year-old boy had been shot in the face.

A 32-year-old woman, who police say is a relative of the child, told officials she heard a loud noise and found the toddler had been shot.

The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said. He died several hours later.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the woman was taken to an area police station. It wasn't immediately known if charges will be filed.

According to sources, the shooting appeared to be accidental. An investigation remains underway.