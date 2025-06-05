Chicago White Sox

Deal expected between Comcast, Chicago Sports Network that could bring White Sox games back to air

The agreement ends a standoff that began on Oct. 1, 2024 upon the launch of Chicago Sports Network

By NBC Chicago Staff

A tentative agreement has been reached between Comcast and Chicago Sports Network, allowing White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games to return to the air for Chicago-area Comcast customers.

The agreement follows a standoff between the region's largest cable carrier and the new network upon its launch on Oct. 1, 2024.

The deal would place Chicago Sports Network into Comcast Xfinity's "ultimate tier" in the plans offered to customers.

Comcast NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC. More details will be announced as they become available.

