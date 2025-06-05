Deal expected between Comcast, Chicago Sports Network that could bring White Sox games back to air

A tentative agreement has been reached between Comcast and Chicago Sports Network, allowing White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games to return to the air for Chicago-area Comcast customers.

The agreement follows a standoff between the region's largest cable carrier and the new network upon its launch on Oct. 1, 2024.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The deal would place Chicago Sports Network into Comcast Xfinity's "ultimate tier" in the plans offered to customers.

Comcast NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC. More details will be announced as they become available.