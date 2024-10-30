An overnight house fire in the northern suburbs has left three people dead and one hospitalized, officials said.

Just before midnight, crews responded to reports fire in the 2900 block of Enoch Avenue in Zion, officials said. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story home engulfed in flames from multiple areas.

According to Zion officials, firefighters discovered three victims inside the home. Those victims were not able to be resuscitated, officials said. No further details on the victims were released.

One person, an adult female neighbor, was taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation, officials said. Her condition wasn't immediately known.

High winds at the outset of the fire made fire suppression difficult, Zion officials said, with crews still on the scene as of 6 a.m. working to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said, and the home is considered a total loss due to the fire, smoke and water damage.