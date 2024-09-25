Deadly shooting near popular UIC hot dog stand leaves 1 killed, 1 critically injured

A deadly shooting outside a popular hot dog stand near the University of Illinois Chicago campus late Tuesday night left one man dead and another critically injured, according to Chicago police.

At approximately 10:29 p.m., people riding inside a dark-colored SUV and a red sedan exited their vehicles and exchanged gunfire on the street in University Village, at the 1200 block of S. Union Ave., police said.

One of the people, a man, was struck in the face and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another person, a 19-year-old man, was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was last listed in critical condition.

Photos and video from the scene showed a large police presence around the building, with evidence markers along the road.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating, police said.

The shooting took place near Jim's Original hot dog stand, a popular, longstanding restaurant famous for its Maxwell Street Polish sausages, located at 1250 S. Union Ave. While the restaurant for decades had been open 24-hours, Jim's landlord -- the University of Illinois at Chicago -- in 2021 requested reduced overnight hours to cut down on crime, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The restaurant now closes between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. daily.

UIC did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.