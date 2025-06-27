A teenage boy was shot and killed and another one was injured after a gunman opened fire at the two at Douglass Park in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood Thursday, according to Chicago Police.

Just after 7 p.m., a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were in Douglass Park in the 1400 block of South Sacramento when an unknown man armed with a gun approached them and fired shots.

The 14-year-old was shot in the neck and taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, police said. The 15-year-old was shot in the back and was also transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Photos and video from the scene showed a portion of the park, including a basketball court, cordoned off by crime scene tape, with a large police presence parked around the area.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.