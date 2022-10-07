Deadly Gary Apartment Fire Kills 1

A man was killed and several other residents were rescued by fire officials Thursday after an apartment building caught fire in Gary.

According to Gary Police Chief Sean O'Donnell, the blaze broke out just after 9 p.m. at a 10-unit apartment building, located at 631 West Ridge on the south side of the city.

Firefighters were able to rescue two residents on the second floor of the building using ladders, O'Donnell said.

As fire officials continued to search the apartment building, O'Donnell said, one male victim was found deceased. He has not yet been identified.

According to authorities, the Red Cross is assisting temporarily displaced residents. The cause of the fire is currently under investigating by the Gary Fire Department Office of Fire Investigation and Indiana State Fire Marshall's office.