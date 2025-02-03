South Suburbs

2 people killed in rollover crash on Interstate 57 amid low visibility

While low visibility was reported in the area, what caused the crash wasn't immediately clear.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Multiple lanes of Interstate 57 were closed on Monday afternoon near south suburban Posen after two people were killed in a rollover crash amid low visibility.

The crash was reported at around 1:13 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near 147th Street. According to Illinois State Police, troopers were on scene of the single-vehicle collision, which left the driver and passenger dead.

As of around 2 p.m., two of the northbound lanes remained shut down.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

