Deadline to Apply For Chicago Rental Assistance Program Is Tuesday

The application period for Chicago's Emergency Rental Assistance Program for tenants and landlords ends Tuesday, the city said.

The city of Chicago is offering up to 15 months of rent payments for tenants struggling to pay for housing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on June 8.

The program will provide grants of up to 12 months of unpaid rent and three months of future rent payments for eligible tenants and landlords, the city says.

To be eligible, tenants must live in Chicago and have suffered a hardship due to COVID-19, like job loss, reduced hours or illness in the household. Applicants must also be at risk of housing instability and have earned less than the maximum income threshold.

That threshold ranges from $52,200 for one person up to $86,500 for a six-person household, according to the city.

The full list of income limits is as follows:

Household Size Income Limits 1 $52,200 2 $59,650 3 $67,100 4 $74,550 5 $80,550 6 $86,500

In order to apply, tenants must provide a government-issued photo ID, proof of address, proof of income, proof of rent amount and the landlord's contact information.

Landlords can also apply on a tenant's behalf, and must provide proof of ownership and the property management agreement, as well as their Tax Identification Number.

More details on the program can be found on the city's website here and applicants can submit their application here.