Deadline Nearing for Illinois Residents to Submit a Claim in Multi-Million Dollar Snapchat Settlement

Illinois residents who have used Snapchat at any point since November 2015 are eligible to submit a claim as part of a multi-million dollar class-action settlement against the social networking app, but time is running out to file a claim.

The lawsuit alleges Snapchat collected biometric data from users without their consent via the "Lenses" and Filters" features, which violates Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act.

Illinoisans wishing to file a claim have just over two weeks left to do so, with Saturday, Nov. 5 marking the deadline.

There's less than a month left for Illinois residents who have used Snapchat since November 2015 to submit a claim as part of a multi-million dollar class-action settlement against the app's parent company.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The lawsuit alleges the social networking app violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting biometric data from users without their consent, specifically through the "Lenses" and "Filters" features.

Illinois’ Biometric Privacy Act prohibits private sector companies and institutions from collecting biometric data from unsuspecting citizens in the state or online, no matter where the business is based. Data cannot be sold, transferred or traded. Unlike any other state, citizens can sue for alleged violations, which has sparked hundreds of David-and-Goliath legal battles against some of the world’s most powerful companies.

If a company is found to have violated Illinois law, citizens can collect civil penalties up to $5,000 per violation compounded by the number of people affected and days involved. No state regulatory agency is involved in enforcement.

At the center of the allegations is Snapchat's Lenses features, which allows users to take a "Snap," and then select a particular lens and modify their facial features with special effects, according to court documents. The lawsuit claims Lenses involves the use of technology to create a face scan and "creating, obtaining and storing" a user's unique biometric identifiers.

The feature obtained the plaintiffs' biometric information without obtaining informed written consent each time it scanned their faces, the suit alleges.

The lawsuit, filed in May, is similar to another recent class-action lawsuit specific to Illinois Facebook users.

In the Facebook settlement, more than one million Illinois Facebook users began receiving checks following a $650 million settlement in a class-action suit alleging it violated residents' rights by collecting and storing digital scans of their faces without permission.

Microsoft, Amazon and Google are among the companies that have also been accused of violations.

How Much is the Settlement For?

A $35 million settlement has been reached in the case, though that amount still needs to go through a final approval hearing, which is scheduled for November.

Snapchat Inc.'s settlement was reached after a court did not find in favor of either the company nor the plaintiffs, meaning the social media platform did not admit fault.

"Snap continues to vehemently deny that Lenses violate BIPA, which was designed to require notice and consent before collecting biometric information used to identify people," a Snap spokesperson told NBC 5 in a statement.

"We deeply value the privacy of our community, and Snapchat Lenses do not collect biometric data that can be used to identify a specific person, or engage in facial identification. For example, Lenses can be used to identify an eye or a nose as being part of a face, but cannot identify an eye or a nose as belonging to any specific person. Moreover, even the limited data that is used to power Lenses is never sent to Snap's servers – the data never leaves the user's mobile device. And while we are confident that Lenses do not violate BIPA, out of an abundance of caution and as a testament to our commitment to user privacy, earlier this year we rolled out an in-app consent notice for Snapchatters in Illinois."

Are You Eligible to File a Claim?

According to the settlement website, any Illinois resident who used Snapchat Lenses or Filters between Nov. 17, 2015, and now is eligible to submit a claim.

Since BIPA is an Illinois law, it only applies to state residents.

How Do You Submit a Claim? When is the Deadline?

The deadline for eligible residents to submit their claims is currently Nov. 5, according to a website dedicated to the settlement.

Here's how to file one.