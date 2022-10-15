Deadline Just Days Away to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates

Roughly six million Illinois residents are eligible for property and income tax rebates under the Illinois Family Relief Plan, but the deadline to fill out a form is just days away.

While some residents have already received their checks as payments began rolling out last month, others may need to fill out an IL-1040 form by the Monday, Oct. 17 deadline.

The Illinois Family Relief Plan was initially approved in April, and check distribution began in mid September. State officials said distribution of payments will take approximately eight weeks, so those who have yet to receive a payment may not need the form if they are already eligible.

Those who are unsure can check the status of their refund below.

“The Illinois Family Relief Plan continues to fight inflation and lower costs for the people of our state during these challenging economic times,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said in a statement last week. “Income and tax rebates are on the way to ease the burden and provide support to families throughout the state. Our administration cares and will continue to do all it can to make Illinois one of the best states in the nation to live.”

Here's what you need to know.

How Much Money Could You Get and Who Is Eligible?

There will be two rebates. One is for income taxes and another for property taxes.

Income tax

The income tax rebate calls for a single person to receive $50, while those who file taxes jointly are poised to receive a total of $100, Mendoza's office said in a news release. Residents with dependents will receive a rebate of up to $300 -- $100 per dependent, with a maximum of three.

Income limits of $200,000 per individual taxpayer, or $400,000 for joint filers, will be attached to the checks, according to officials. To qualify, you must have been an Illinois resident in 2021 and meet the income criteria. Those who filled out the 2021 IL-1040 tax form will receive their rebates automatically.

Those who haven't filed individual income tax returns and completed the form yet can still claim their rebate by filling out the form online. Residents with dependents must also complete the 2021 Schedule IL-E/EIC form.

Property tax

On top of the income tax rebates, some homeowners may receive more assistance.

Qualified property owners will receive a rebate equal to the property tax credit claimed on their 2021 IL-1040 form, with a maximum payment of up to $300. To be eligible, you must have paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on your primary residence and your adjust gross income must be $500,000 or less if filing jointly. If filing alone, your income must be $250,000 or less.

Rebates will be distributed in the method that your original income tax refund was sent, according to the state of Illinois website. If you did not receive a refund, did not file an Illinois income tax return, or are requesting the property tax rebate separately, then your rebate will be sent by paper check.

As is the situation with the income tax rebates, property owners who completed the IL-1040 form will receive rebates automatically. If you didn't, though, there's no need to worry.

Property owners can still receive that rebate as long as they fill out the IL-1040 form. In order to be eligible, you must submit the form by Oct. 17.

How Do I Check on the Status of My Rebates?

For additional information or to check on the status of a rebate, visit tax.illinois.gov/rebates. Those needing can also call 1-800 732-8866 or 217-782-3336.

When Might You Get Your Money?

State officials say the payments could take at least eight weeks in total to distribute.

If you didn't receive a refund or if you were given a paper check refund, it may take longer for the rebate to be issued, according to state officials. Taxpayers who have yet to file or submit an IL-1040 form will receive their rebate after the submission is reviewed.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza said things "remain on schedule," but that Sept. 12 marked the start of only the first wave of checks.

“My office will be working diligently to get these rebates into the hands of taxpayers," she said in a statement. "After all, it's your money. A total of $1.2 billion dollars will be released over the next six to eight weeks to nearly six million taxpayers.”