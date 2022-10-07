Dead & Company's 2023 ‘The Final Tour' Includes 2 Chicago Dates at Wrigley Field in

Grateful Dead fans in Chicago won't have to travel far in 2023 to see Dead & Company perform on their farewell tour.
The band, which formed in 2015 and includes several original members of The Grateful Dead along with other musicians including John Mayer, has released concert dates for what they're calling "The Final Tour."
The 18-city tour kicks off May 19 2023 in Los Angeles, and will wind through Arizona, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Missouri before stopping in Illinois for two back-to-back shows.
The group's Chicago dates are scheduled for June 9 and 10 at Wrigley Field.
According to the band's website, tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.
Here's the full list of tour stops:
- May 19, 20: The Forum, Los Angeles, CA
- May 23: Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ
- May 26: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX
- May 28: Lakewood Amphitheater, Atlanta, GA
- May 30: PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC
- June 1: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC
- June 3: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA
- June 5: The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA
- June 7: Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, St. Louis, MO
- June 9, 10: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL
- June 13: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
- June 15: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
- June 17, 18: Saratoga Perming Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY
- June 21, 22: Citi Field, New York, NY
- June 27: Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN
- July 1, 2, 3: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
- July 7,8: The Gorge Amphitheater, George, WA
- July 14, 15: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA