Dead & Company's 2023 ‘The Final Tour' Includes 2 Chicago Dates at Wrigley Field in

Grateful Dead fans in Chicago won't have to travel far in 2023 to see Dead & Company perform on their farewell tour.

The band, which formed in 2015 and includes several original members of The Grateful Dead along with other musicians including John Mayer, has released concert dates for what they're calling "The Final Tour."

The 18-city tour kicks off May 19 2023 in Los Angeles, and will wind through Arizona, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Missouri before stopping in Illinois for two back-to-back shows.

The group's Chicago dates are scheduled for June 9 and 10 at Wrigley Field.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the band's website, tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

Here's the full list of tour stops: