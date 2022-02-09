Daylight Saving Time: When Will the Sun Set in Chicago After 7 P.M.?

As the start of daylight saving time quickly approaches, when can Chicagoans start to see the sun set after 7 p.m. again?

In the United States, daylight saving time lasts for a total of 34 weeks, running from early-to-mid March to the beginning of November in those states that observe it.

Chicagoans should notice sunlight lasting longer each day, though.

As of Wednesday, the sun set in Chicago at 5:17 p.m., and will continue to set about a minute later each day, according to Sunrise-Sunset.

On March 17, the Chicago area will see a 7 p.m. sunset and an 8 p.m. sunset on May 10, Sunrise-Sunset calculated.

So when will the clocks spring forward again?

In 2022, daylight saving time will start on March 13, more than a full week before the official start of spring. Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 6.

Under the conditions of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, daylight saving time starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November, representing an extension from previous years.

Before that, the clocks had sprung ahead on the first Sunday in April and remained that way until the final Sunday in October.