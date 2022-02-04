Daylight Saving Time: When Will Clocks Spring Forward?

With the start of daylight saving time about a month away, when will Chicagoans set their clocks forward by one hour and notice longer periods of sunlight throughout the day?

In the United States, daylight saving time lasts for a total of 34 weeks, running from early-to-mid March to the beginning of November in those states that observe it.

So when will the clocks spring forward again?

In 2022, daylight saving time will start on March 13, more than a full week before the official start of spring. Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 6.

According to multiple websites, including Sunrise-Sunset and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the earliest sunset of 2021 in the city of Chicago occurred last month on Dec. 8.

After that date, the sun began to set slightly later in the day, with sunset timed out seconds to minutes later, according to Sunrise-Sunset.

Under the conditions of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, daylight saving time starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November, representing an extension from previous years.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Before that, the clocks had sprung ahead on the first Sunday in April and remained that way until the final Sunday in October.