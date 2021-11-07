Daylight Saving Time: When Will Clocks Spring Forward Again?

Sunday marked the end of daylight saving time in much of the United States, with residents in those states gaining an hour of sleep back as clocks rolled back to standard time.

In the United States, daylight saving time lasts for a total of 34 weeks, running from early-to-mid March to the beginning of November in those states that observe it.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

So when will the clocks spring forward again?

Next year, daylight saving time will start on March 13, more than a full week before the official start of spring. Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 6, 2022.

Under the conditions of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, daylight saving time starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November, representing an extension from previous years.

Before that, the clocks had sprung ahead on the first Sunday in April and remained that way until the final Sunday in October.