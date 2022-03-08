Daylight Saving Time: When it Starts, How Much Sunlight Chicago Will See, and More

It feels like just yesterday that clocks rolled back in the fall, but daylight saving time is set to begin later this month, a surefire sign that spring is just around the corner.

Once the clocks spring forward, they will remain at that position until early November, giving residents nearly eight months of later sunsets to look forward to.

Here’s what you need to know:

When Does Daylight Saving Time Start?

Daylight saving time in many countries, including the United States, Canada and parts of Mexico, will start on Sunday morning. Clocks will officially spring ahead at 2 a.m., giving Americans one less hour of sleep overnight.

As a result, sunset will move from just before 6 p.m. to just before 7 p.m. in the city of Chicago.

When Chicago Will Exceed 12 Hours of Sunlight

While daylight saving time will start on March 13, the city of Chicago will have to wait just a little bit longer to see daylight for more than half of the day, with the first day of more than 12 hours of sunlight occurring on March 16, according to officials.

The most daylight that the city of Chicago will see this year will occur on the summer solstice, with 15 hours and 17 minutes of sunlight on June 21.

When Will Sunset Occur After 7 p.m.?

While Chicago will only have to wait until March 16 for more than 12 hours of sunlight, residents will have to wait one more day for the sun to set after 7 p.m., with St. Patrick’s Day marking that milestone.

The first sunset of the year after 8 p.m. will occur on May 10.

According to officials, the latest sunset of the year technically occurs after the summer solstice on June 27, with the sun going down in Chicago at 8:31:29 p.m.

The days will technically be getting shorter at that point, but the sun will begin to rise later in the morning beginning on June 15.