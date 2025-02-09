Day of Love and Resistance supports immigrants, small businesses in Little Village

A show of support was held for the immigrant community and small businesses in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood on Saturday as President Donald Trump and his "border czar" Tom Homan continue their crackdown on immigration.

Members of the immigrant community, along with elected leaders, organized a Day of Love and Resistance, making their voices heard in the second-busiest shopping corridor in the city.

“We want to make sure that we as Latinos realize how important it is to fight for our rights,” said Mike Moreno, Moreno’s Liquors owner. “My family did not immigrate to this city, did not immigrate to the U.S. to see things like this today.”

Businesses along 26th Street were encouraged to put up signs, educating people about their rights and urging them to unite in times of uncertainty.

“Our people are strong, our people are resilient, and they fight back,” said Illinois State Sen. Celina Villanueva. “Why? Because we’re united as a community, we’re here for each other.”

According to the White House, more than 8,000 people have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents across the country.

“We had one individual detained so far in Little Village that we know of - one,” said 22nd Ward Ald. Michael Rodriguez. “But the amount of fear that we have in our community is felt every minute of the day.”

Members of immigrant communities have been mobilizing by holding protests and rallies across the country.

Meanwhile, community groups in the city and suburbs gathered at La Villita Park on Saturday afternoon. They spoke out against the Trump administration and believe their community is being targeted.

“We are good people. We don’t have problems. We don’t have no troubles in this country,” said Alejandra Enepita.

“He needs to give something to immigrant people because we have been the backbone of this country,” said Ambaro Garcia.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jesús “Chuy” Garcia said he and other Democratic leaders in Washington have reintroduced legislation that would not allow ICE and Customs and Border Patrol agents to make arrests at sensitive locations, including churches and schools.

The Department of Homeland Security lifted the policy regarding protected areas when Trump took office.



While the fears of deportations continue, some business owners in Little Village are waiting to see if the president will impose a 25% tariff on imported goods from Mexico.

“It will force them out of business," Garcia said. "It will have a profound effect on the entire economy. It will raise the cost of living, of all the things that Trump said he was going to bring down - whether it’s the cost of food, it will affect the cost of rent, everything.”