day of action

‘Day of Action' Rally and March Could Cause Traffic Delays Saturday in Chicago: Officials

Like other cities across the U.S., a "Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action" rally and march is scheduled for this weekend in Chicago and could cause some major traffic delays across the city.

After a document from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked threatening to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision for women's legal right to abortions, Women's March organized the "Bans Off Our Bodies" march as part of the nationwide "Day of Action" Saturday.

In Chicago, the rally will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at Union Park, located at 1501 W. Randolph, with the march starting at 11 a.m.

The march will head east on Washington from Union Park to Wacker and LaSalle, according to a release. Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications warned motorists and pedestrians of expected traffic delays.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The spring bridge lifts from Ashland Avenue to Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive could also cause increased traffic and delays beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, OEMC warned.

The annual boat runs for recreational sail boats to move from storage yards to Lake Michigan harbors is also scheduled for this weekend.

Chicago officials said bridges are raised typically one at a time during boat runs, and will likely lift for an average of 8-12 minutes.

Local

music 39 mins ago

Kendrick Lamar Sets a Stop in Chicago for Summer Tour

covid levels 51 mins ago

Low, Medium, High: What CDC's Community Levels Mean and What's Required in Each

OEMC, along with the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department and City of Chicago infrastructure departments, will be monitoring events this weekend. Officials asked that should anyone see suspicious activity, please call 9-1-1 to report.

This article tagged under:

day of actionRoe v. WadeWomens Marchbans off our bodies
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us