‘Day of Action' Rally and March Could Cause Traffic Delays Saturday in Chicago: Officials

Like other cities across the U.S., a "Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action" rally and march is scheduled for this weekend in Chicago and could cause some major traffic delays across the city.

After a document from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked threatening to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision for women's legal right to abortions, Women's March organized the "Bans Off Our Bodies" march as part of the nationwide "Day of Action" Saturday.

In Chicago, the rally will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at Union Park, located at 1501 W. Randolph, with the march starting at 11 a.m.

The march will head east on Washington from Union Park to Wacker and LaSalle, according to a release. Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications warned motorists and pedestrians of expected traffic delays.

The spring bridge lifts from Ashland Avenue to Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive could also cause increased traffic and delays beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, OEMC warned.

The annual boat runs for recreational sail boats to move from storage yards to Lake Michigan harbors is also scheduled for this weekend.

Chicago officials said bridges are raised typically one at a time during boat runs, and will likely lift for an average of 8-12 minutes.

OEMC, along with the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department and City of Chicago infrastructure departments, will be monitoring events this weekend. Officials asked that should anyone see suspicious activity, please call 9-1-1 to report.