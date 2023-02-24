David Ross Roles Out Cubs' Projected Lineup for the 2023 Season

David Ross roles out likely lineup for Cubs' 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The first baseball games of 2023 are nearly here.

Ahead of the Chicago Cubs' spring training opener against the San Francisco Giants, manager David Ross said he'd roll out the regulars.

This gives us a glimpse at the team we'll see on the field this year at Wrigley Field, and there weren't any surprises.

Starting Pitcher: Marcus Stroman

Catcher: Yan Gomes

First Base: Eric Hosmer

Second Base: Nico Hoerner

Shortstop: Dansby Swanson

Third Base: Patrick Wisdom

Left Field: Ian Happ

Center Field: Cody Bellinger

Right Field: Seiya Suzuki

Designated Hitter: Trey Mancini

There aren't necessarily any surprises, except maybe Gomes over Tucker Barnhart at catcher.

Now, this is just the field roles and the DH. The order with which they bat hasn't been released yet and likely will fluctuate over the course of the season as some players get hot while others cool off.

Fangraphs projects the following starting line up against right-handed pitchers:

Hoerner, 2B Swanson, SS Happ, LF Suzuki, RF Hosmer, 1B Mancini, DH Bellinger, CF Morel, 3B Barnhart, C

This notably has Christopher Morel at third base and Barnhart at catcher. Wisdom batted .191 and had a .665 OPS against right-handed pitchers. Both lower than his totals against left-handed arms.

Morel batted .251 with a .782 OPS against right-handed pitchers.

Gomes (.232 BA, .605 OPS) is better against right-handers than Barnhart (.216 BA, .552 OPS), however.

