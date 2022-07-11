David Ross on Ian Happ's All-Star Nod: ‘I'm Super Happy for Him'

David Ross on Ian Happ: 'I'm super happy for him' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ian Happ earned it.

Happ was named a 2022 National League All-Star for the first time in his career.

This season, he's having a stellar year from the plate and on the field. He's slashing .276/.370/.448 from the batter's box with eight home runs and 40 RBIs for the Cubs.

Take it from David Ross to validate Happ's selection, "Happer's been as consistent as any player I've ever seen. I think he's upped his game, not just offensive numbers, but his defense, his baserunning. His all around game has been stellar and I'm so happy for him," via Marquee Sports Network.

The outfielder will join catcher Wilson Contreras at Dodger Stadium for this season's All-Star game on July 19. Contreras was voted to be a starter behind the plate.

"[Happ is] a guy that puts a lot of pressure on himself, believes in himself, and to see that pay off I'm super happy for him," Ross said.