David Montgomery's Exit Revealing Moment for Ryan Poles, Bears

Montgomery's exit, like Roquan's, is revealing moment for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just as he did with Roquan Smith, Bears' general manager said all the right things regarding running back David Montgomery.

Poles praised the hard-nosed running back for his work ethic, mentality, and impact on the Bears' locker room during the rebuilding year. Poles said he wanted to bring Montgomery back but that "the value" had to be right for the Bears.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

With Montgomery agreeing to sign a three-year, $18 million contract with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, it's clear that while Poles appreciated what Montgomery brought to the table, he wasn't the type of back this Bears regime covets.

Montgomery is a tough, plodding back who did good work behind less-than-ideal offensive lines during his four years in Chicago. The Iowa State product was the definition of reliable during his time with the Bears. He excelled at making people miss (185 missed tackles forced in four years) while logging at least 255 snaps each season. He did all this while having little room to operate freely before being contacted, thanks to an inferior front.

But Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus didn't draft Montgomery. While they respect his tenacity and professionalism, they want dynamic backs with elite explosion and burst to put in the backfield next to quarterback Justin Fields.

Khalil Herbert, who is set to take over the No. 1 running back duties, fits that mold. Montgomery does not.

Last season, Montgomery ranked 27th in the NFL in runs of 10-plus yards, or explosive rushes, per Pro Football Focus. That number is tied with Ezekiel Elliott, who is unlikely to get a look from the Bears once the Cowboys formally release him. Herbert ranked tied for 15th with 22. Herbert achieved that on 72 fewer carries than Montgomery.

Herbert averaged 5.7 yards per attempt to Montgomery's 4.0. Herbert ranked 21st in the NFL with 228 breakaway yards (yards on rushes over 15 yards). Montgomery ranked 57th with 71. Herbert's "breakaway percentage" of 31.1 ranked 10th in the NFL among backs with at least 129 rushes. Montgomery ranked 36 at 8.9.

The Bears want to go with a running-back-by-committee approach, with Herbert sharing the load with one or two more explosive backs. They agreed to sign core special teamer Travis Homer, who will be a depth piece in the running back room.

GoLong's Ty Dunne reported Tuesday the Bears are one of the teams involved in the bidding for Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams. Williams has a nose for the end zone and is a great culture guy. Last season, he tied Herbert in explosive runs with 22 but had a breakaway percentage of 18.9.

Williams would solidify the running back room at Halas Hall, but it feels more likely the Bears will look to select an explosive playmaker on Day 2 or Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. It's a deep running back class with Texas' Roschon Johnson, Tulane's Tyjae Spears, Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs, Texas A&M's Devon Achane, and Georgia's Kenny McIntosh expected to go between Rounds 2 and 5.

Explosion and burst are the preferred traits of the Poles-Eberflus regime, but Herbert has to improve in the two areas Montgomery was most valuable: pass protection and receiving.

Several times last season, Herbert either failed to pick up a blitzer or was badly beaten in pass protection.

The Bears have put all their eggs in Fields' basket in 2023. They are betting that increasing the talent around him will lead to a Jalen Hurts-type Year 3 jump.

Poles' calculus with the running backs appears simple: You can't teach explosion and burst, but you can improve pass protection and pass catching.

Montgomery expressed his desire to remain a Bear following the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. But running back lifespans are short in the NFL, and he got $11 million guaranteed to play behind a road-grading offensive line in Detroit.

Sometimes, try as you might, things just aren't destined to work out.

Poles said all the right things about Montgomery. But, as was the case with Smith, actions speak louder than words.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.