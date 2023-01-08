David Montgomery Wants to Sign Contract Extension With Bears This Offseason

Montgomery wants to stick with Bears: 'I love playing here' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery always gets a little emotional towards the end of the season, but Week 18’s season finale against the Vikings was even more emotional. Montgomery will be a free agent this offseason, so Sunday could have been his last game as a Chicago Bear.

“I love playing here,” Montgomery said. “I feel like I’ve done everything I can and everything I could. We’re just gonna see what’s next, but I appreciate all the Bears fans and everyone who’s supported me and hopefully I’m still here. It’s definitely emotional.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Montgomery doesn’t know what’s next for him, so the uncertainty adds to his emotions. He’s not alone either. Montgomery is one of the most respected players in the Bears locker room for both his production on the field and his work ethic.

“He’s meant the world, just taking me under his wing,” said Khalil Herbert, Montgomery’s running mate in the backfield. “Since I came in he’s been a brother to me. Everything, he’s meant everything to me.”

Still, Herbert says he’d be happy no matter what the future holds for Montgomery.

“If he’s here I’m going to be excited,” Herbert said. “If he’s not, I know he’s going to get paid. I’m just happy, because he’s going to get paid, so that’s what I’m happy about.”

Montgomery didn’t think about the possibility of his Bears career ending during the game, but afterwards he came back onto the field to soak in an empty Soldier Field. He walked to the 50-yard line and took photos with loved ones.

“This is a place, organization, a loving organization,” Montgomery said. “I don’t know if you find any other places like this.”

Montgomery finished the 2022 season with 801 rushing yards with a 3.9 YPC average and five rushing touchdowns. He added 34 catches for 316 yards and another score. That gives him 3,609 rushing yards with a 3.9 YPC average and 26 touchdowns over his four-year career, to go with 155 receptions for 1,240 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

The Bears started with Montgomery as their bellcow back, but about halfway through the year he began splitting carries with Herbert. As things continued to progress, the Bears toyed with more defined roles for their two backs. Montgomery proved his value in short yardage situations, as a superior pass blocker and pass catcher. He also did well when the Bears worked their way into the low red zone. This offseason will feature many big name running backs on the free agent market: Saquon Barkley, Kareem Hunt, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Miles Sanders, Jamaal Williams, Devin Singletary and Damien Harris and many others will all be looking for new contracts. Theoretically, Ryan Poles will have many choices if he wants to sign a running back, but bringing Montgomery back may be the best move. He’s everything the team wants in a player from a culture perspective and his game complements Herbert’s well. Justin Fields led the way as the Bears led the league in rushing this season, but Montgomery was a huge contributor as well. Montgomery has bought into Matt Eberflus’ program, led by example all year, and believes the Bears are on the right track, too.

“When you’ve got a good group of guys, you know, Justin (Fields), Cody (Whitehair), Cole (Kmet), those guys, with our coaching staff, they put a lot on us,” Montgomery said. “Big expectations for us and we didn’t meet them this year by any means, but we know the expectations. It’s about us running to the offseason and being able to get better so we can get this thing changed around.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.