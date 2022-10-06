David Montgomery Returns to Bears Practice After Ankle, Knee Injury

David Montgomery returns to Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears got a big boost at practice on Thursday. Star running back David Montgomery returned to the field, albeit in a limited capacity, after missing Week 4’s against the Giants with ankle and knee injuries. He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Montgomery hurt himself in the first quarter of the Bears’ Week 3 win against the Texans. Khalil Herbert took over and played well in his stead. Over the past two weeks, Herbert carried the ball 29 times for 234 yards, good for a 6 YPC average. Herbert scored two rushing touchdowns, and added three catches for 36 yards, too.

While Herbert has done a good job replacing Montgomery as the starting running back, Montgomery’s absence hampered the run game a bit since they weren’t able to use Montgomery and Herbert as a one-two punch.

Montgomery has carried the ball 35 times for 159 yards, giving him a 4.5 YPC average. He’s also caught five passes for 38 yards. Montgomery has yet to find the endzone this season.

