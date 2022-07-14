David Montgomery Optimistic About Not Receiving Votes on ESPN Running Back Poll

Montgomery optimistic about ESPN running back poll originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery is used to being left out of the conversation when it comes to being one of the best running backs in the NFL.

In an article posted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Montgomery was left off a list of the top-ten backs in the league and the honorable mentions roll.

Last season, the Iowa State product struggled with a knee injury that left him injured reserve after week four's game against the Detroit Lions. He missed four games out of the regular season, resulting his final stat line with 849 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Those marks kept him out of the top-15 in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

The year before that, Montgomery provided an outstanding sophomore season, ranking fifth in rushing yards and 15th in rushing touchdowns. He also added 438 receiving yards and an additional two receiving touchdowns.

Montgomery is the bright light on a dark offense that's ranked 29th, 23rd and 27th over the last three seasons, respectively. The offensive line has also been below average via the NFL standard since Montgomery's entrance to the league.

The fourth-year running back has more motivation than ever to keep his name relevant in the conversation of top backs in the league.

