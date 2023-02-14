David Montgomery Confirms His Desire to Stay With the Bears

David Montgomery confirms desire to stay with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery isn't ready to call another city outside of Chicago home yet.

The running back didn't detail where the process between him and the Bears stands with a new contract; but, he confirmed his desire to stay in Chicago going forward.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"I'm excited for free agency. I love the Bears. I love the organization. I love how the city treated me," Montgomery said on FanDuel TV. "They got a good thing going over there and I hope I'll be back."

When asked about other teams that pique his interest in free agency, Montgomery kept it vague, seemingly focused on sticking with his current team.

"I really just try to see where I'm at right now," Montgomery said. "Not trying to look too far ahead. I try to just take it one day at a time and be present with where I am, be where my feet are."

Montgomery was drafted by the Bears in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft by the former general manager, Ryan Pace. Montgomery was notorious for breaking tackles in college, leading the NCAA in that category his junior year.

Since joining the Bears in 2019, he's racked up over 3,600 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns. He's recorded one 1,000-yard rushing season, and has punched in over 1,000 yards from scrimmage every season he's played with the Bears.

However, there is the possibility the Bears don't sign back their starting running back going forward. Seeing as today's NFL doesn't call for a higher workload from one running back, and considering the Bears have a stud back in Khalil Herbert, Montgomery might not return to Chicago.

Montgomery could be looking for a long-term deal of approximately around $10 million per year, and the front office will have to determine whether or not that number is too big for their britches.

RELATED: Montgomery wants to stick with Bears: 'I love playing here'

As aforementioned, Herbert had a standout season with the Bears. He rushed for 731 yards and four touchdowns alongside Montgomery, finishing fourth in the NFL for yards per rushing attempt last season (5.4 yards). Herbert has two seasons to go on his rookie deal, making him a cheap, yet effective option at running back.

The future for Montgomery and his ties to the Bears remain in question. But, rest assured, Montgomery isn't worried about entering his first career free agency.

"God got everything worked out for me, wherever I'm supposed to be. So I'm excited for whatever's next," Montgomery said.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.