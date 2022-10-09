David Montgomery Active for Bears-Vikings NFL Week 5 Game

David Montgomery active for Vikings game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery is set to return to the field just two weeks after hurting both his ankle and his knee. The Bears running back is officially active to play against the Vikings in Week 5. The team will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game, however. Jaylon Johnson is officially inactive as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury.

Montgomery hurt himself partway through the Texans game in Week 3. He’s carried the ball 35 times for 159 yards so far this season. While Montgomery was on the shelf, Khalil Herbert filled in admirably, rushing 39 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson hurt himself during the week of practice leading up to the Texans game in Week 3. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was upgraded to a limited participant on Friday. After that the team designated him doubtful to play on Sunday.

“I feel like me coming back is needed,” Johnson said on Friday. “Not even just from a secondary standpoint, just being out there getting back with the team and giving the team a different confidence boost, things like that. So really just ready to be out there playing.”

In Johnson’s place, the Bears made Kindle Vildor the permanent outside corner opposite Kyler Gordon. Then when Gordon moved to the slot in nickel packages, Jaylon Jones took Gordon’s outside spot.

Johnson has yet to be targeted in coverage this season.

Safety Dane Cruikshank, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and tight end/fullback Jake Tonges are all inactive against the Vikings, too.

