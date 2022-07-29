Dave Wannstedt confident with Getsy's offense for Fields, Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There's plenty of unknowns about the Chicago Bears upcoming season.

The season begs plenty of questions about the offense, but firstly -- how will the offense be run by first year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy?

Plenty of speculation suspects the offense will be run based off Justin Fields' skills. Running the ball through him and through the "wide-zone" run scheme. They will likely make use Fields' arm to throw deep balls too.

But, nothing beats a first-hand perspective. According to a former Bears head coach who was present at training camp, he believes in the offense Getsy has crafted for the team.

“I think we're all going to be pleasantly surprised," former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt said on NBC Sports Chicago's Unfiltered with David Kaplan. "We're going to know by week eight because I was talking with Luke Getsy, who's the offensive coordinator, today a little bit and Andrew Janocko, the quarterback coach. This is going to be an offense – it’s going to be the term ‘quarterback friendly.’ In other words, they're going to run it enough. They're going to do movement plays. They're going to take advantage of his [Fields] skills and take him step by step by step."

The offense, whether it works or not in the first season, should give Fields the chance to develop and play to his strengths. This will help Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus determine if they want him to be their long-term quarterback.

Fields had a rookie season filled with injury, internal competition and plenty of on-field mistakes. Despite the likelihood of him committing more mistakes this upcoming season, he should find comfort in a competent offense that will exploit his abilities.

"I think it's going to give Justin Fields the best chance to really grow as a quarterback and have some success," Wannstedt said. "And I think we're going to be sitting here halfway through the season saying, ‘He's the guy. He's the guy.’”

