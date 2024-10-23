Dave Chappelle, Killer Mike will make Chicago-area stop on limited-engagement tour

Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle and rap superstar Killer Mike will bring their joint tour to the Chicago area next month as part of a limited run of shows.

According to a press release, the tour will feature a “fusion of music and comedy,” and will feature a joint set with the duo performing at the same time.

The seven-stop tour will include a performance in the Chicago area at the Rosemont Theatre on Monday, Nov. 18.

According to officials, tickets for the show will go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster.

The show will be a “phone-free experience,” according to a press release, with attendees required to place their phones, smart watches and other accessories in specially designed pouches that will open at the end of the event.

Ticketholders will keep the pouches during the show, but they won’t open until it concludes. Anyone seen with a phone will be ejected from the performance, according to the release.

According to Rolling Stone, Chappelle and Killer Mike previously collaborated on the music video for the musician’s song “Run.”

Chapelle found success as an actor and as a stand-up comedian in the late 1990s, but he burst into the national consciousness in 2003 when he launched “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central. The show was a runaway success, but he shocked the world when he walked away from the show after an abbreviated third season.

Chappelle returned to performing on a regular basis in 2016, performing in multiple stand-up specials for Netflix.

Killer Mike is fresh off of three Grammy Award wins earlier this year, winning for Best Rap Song on the tune “Chase Me” and Best Rap Performance for his work on “Scientists and Engineers,” along with André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

The rap star has also become well-known as a political activist, most notably for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during his unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign.