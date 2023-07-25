Dave Chappelle announces fall dates for stand-up comedy tour, including a Chicago stop

Dave Chappelle will be bringing the fall run of his stand-up comedy show to Chicago - the final stop on his latest tour.

The comedian, actor and more will perform as part of the "Dave Chappelle Live" tour on Oct. 4 at Chicago's United Center, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

Chicago is one of 12 cities included in the newly-announced performances, and marks the final show.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, with presale options as early as Wednesday.

Here's a look at the full schedule:

Tue Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Sep 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri Sep 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena

Sun Sep 17 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Mon Sep 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Thu Sep 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Oct 04 – Chicago, IL – United Center