The dates of fallen Chicago police officer Luis Huesca's visitation and funeral have been set as police continue to search for a person of interest in the case, according to a police source.

Huesca's wake will be held on Sunday, April 28 from 2-8 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, located at 4727 W. 103rd Street in Oak Lawn, with private family visitation from 1-2 p.m., the police source said.

Huesca will be laid to rest the following day at Rosehill Cemetery in Ravenswood following his funeral, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia, located at 7740 S. Western Avenue, according to the source.

"On what would have been his 31st birthday, we are mourning the loss of Officer Huesca in the line of duty to the violence he worked to protect our city from," Chicago police tweeted Tuesday. "We will forever support his family and carry on his legacy of service and kindness."

Police Officer Luis M. Huesca #18913

End of Watch: April 21, 2024



Huesca was found shot early Sunday morning in the 3100 block of West 56th Street.

Officers found Huesca near his home, reporting that he had been shot several times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Huesca was on his way home after a shift at the time of the shooting. Officials said he was in uniform and his vehicle was taken following the shooting.

“The officer was wearing his uniform, (but) he had something covering it up,” Supt. Larry Snelling said. “We’re still at preliminary stages right now.”

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including whether the incident began as a carjacking, according to officials.

“What we do know is that the officer’s vehicle was taken, but to get to the total motive of what happened we need more information and the detective division is working on that," Snelling said.

According to officials, the ATF and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office are helping to investigate.

On Monday, surveillance footage and still images were released showing a person of interest who police said was being sought in the killing of the Chicago officer.

According to CPD, the person should be considered, "armed and dangerous."

Police released a series of clips taken in multiple locations, including at a convenience store. Another clip shows the man walking down a street on Sunday morning, just 10 minutes before a ShotSpotter alert that brought officers to the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Chicago police have released a new video as the seek to identify the person responsible for the shooting death of CPD Officer Luis Huesca. (Credit: Chicago Police)

After a search of the area, officers found Huesca in the 3100 block of West 56th Street.

Chicago police are asking the public for help in identifying the individual shown in the videos. Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips at CPDTip.com. Witnesses can also call Detective Campbell or Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.

Huesca worked out of the department’s 5th District, the same district where Officer Aréanah Preston, shot and killed last year, worked.

Huesca, a six-year veteran of the force, was just two days shy of his 31st birthday Sunday when he was shot, police said.

The shooting comes just 13 months after the death of Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez-Lasso, who was killed March 1, 2023 while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

Huesca was friends with Vásquez-Lasso, and in a video released by CPD paid tribute to his fallen colleague and friend.

“Andrés was the epitome of the American dream, because he came to this country looking for a way to move upward, make a societal difference,” he said. “Stepped away from mediocrity. Did what others would not do in their lifetime, and actually succeeded in this country. He’s one of those guys that actually deserved this star.”

Huesca said that the tributes paid to Vásquez-Lasso were entirely fitting given his sacrifice and his journey to the Chicago Police Department.

“Had he seen the hundreds of officers that were outside the commemoration, the people that paused during their daily activities, stepped out of their houses, stepped out of their vehicles, and silently held their hands over their hearts…. I think Andrés would have been very proud,” he said.