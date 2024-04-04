Data shows sold-out Airbnb reservations along path of totality during solar eclipse

We're just days away from the historic 2024 solar eclipse, giving large swaths of North America an opportunity to soak in one of the most phenomenal natural sights in the eclipse's path of totality.

Millions of Americans are planning to make their way towards cities in the path of totality to get the most complete view possible of the upcoming solar eclipse, and it's already had a measurable impact on those locations.

Data from AirDNA, a platform that collects data on short-term rentals, released a map that showed Airbnb locations within the path of totality are an incredibly hot commodity as the eclipse approaches.

The below visualization shows where Airbnb rentals have been reserved across the U.S. for early April, with reservations on the evening of April 7 roughly displaying the eclipse's path of totality.

With the eclipse approaching in less than a week, over half of U.S. cities along the eclipse's path are fully booked for the night of April 7th according to data from @airdna pic.twitter.com/SLVpyKu2Oe — Jamie Lane (@Jamie_Lane) April 2, 2024

Among the locations in the path of totality experiencing a tourism boom for the eclipse is Carbondale, Ill., which finds itself in the path of totality of a solar eclipse for the second time in seven years.

Although Chicago is not located within the path of totality, those in the region will still be able to see 94% totality, though eclipse glasses will be required to view the phenomenon safely.