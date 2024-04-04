solar eclipse

Data shows sold-out Airbnb reservations along path of totality during solar eclipse

NBC Universal, Inc.

We're just days away from the historic 2024 solar eclipse, giving large swaths of North America an opportunity to soak in one of the most phenomenal natural sights in the eclipse's path of totality.

Millions of Americans are planning to make their way towards cities in the path of totality to get the most complete view possible of the upcoming solar eclipse, and it's already had a measurable impact on those locations.

24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Data from AirDNA, a platform that collects data on short-term rentals, released a map that showed Airbnb locations within the path of totality are an incredibly hot commodity as the eclipse approaches.

The below visualization shows where Airbnb rentals have been reserved across the U.S. for early April, with reservations on the evening of April 7 roughly displaying the eclipse's path of totality.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Among the locations in the path of totality experiencing a tourism boom for the eclipse is Carbondale, Ill., which finds itself in the path of totality of a solar eclipse for the second time in seven years.

Although Chicago is not located within the path of totality, those in the region will still be able to see 94% totality, though eclipse glasses will be required to view the phenomenon safely.

This article tagged under:

solar eclipse
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us