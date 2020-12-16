Data Reveals Top Christmas Toys, Spending Categories in Midwest

Illinois' top Christmas toy this year was revealed: the Play Station 5.

According to Reviews.org, most people in Illinois plan to purchase a Play Station 5 this holiday season, similar to 22 other states, including Missouri, California, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The Nintendo Switch, Hot Wheels and Nerf Guns were also among the most popular gifts this Christmas nationwide. Other popular choices included kinetic sand, Razor scooters, Paw Patrol Dino Rescue and the XBOX Series X.

In the Midwest, Hot Wheels was the most popular toy in Indiana and Iowa, while Nerf Guns were most popular in Wisconsin. In Michigan, data showed most people anticipated to purchase the L.O.L. Surprise Doll this year.

The findings were based on a survey conducted on Americans ages 18 and older, which asked how they plan to shop for the holidays this year and how they'll budget their gifts.

According to data, most people planned to spend money on large electronics and personal items, while digital gifts came in third.

"1 in 5 shoppers say over half the gifts they buy this year will be digital vs. physical. Think e-gift cards, streaming service subscriptions, and video game redemptions," Reviews.org wrote on the website.

Others responded to the survey saying they plan to also purchase gift cards, clothing, toys and games and home security this year.