Darren Bailey Responds After Man Charged With Sending Him Voicemail Death Threat

Darren Bailey has issued a statement response after a Chicago man was charged with allegedly sending the Republican gubernatorial candidate a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" him.

In a statement to NBC Chicago, Bailey implored the state to come together to "fight for the safety and prosperity of every Illinoisan."

“Divisive, inflammatory, and misleading rhetoric is driving hatred across our state as some attempt to label political opponents as dangerous threats," Bailey said. "Whether we agree or disagree on policies, we are all Americans. I pray this young man gets the help he needs. We must bring our state together and fight for the safety and prosperity of every Illinoisan."

Scott Lennox, 21, of 3300 N. Lake Shore Drive, is charged with one felony count each of threatening a public official, telephone harassment and harassment by electronic communications, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

According to a Chicago police report, Lennox left Bailey a voicemail at 10:27 p.m. Oct. 28 in which he threatened to "mutilate and kill" him. Illinois State Police learned Lennox used his cellphone to make the threats against Bailey.

Police said Lennox admitted making the threats. He was arrested at 10 p.m. Monday at his Chicago home. He’ll appear for a bond hearing in Cook County later Wednesday.

Bailey is running against J.B. Pritzker in the Illinois governor race.

In a statement on Twitter, Pritzker wrote, "The violent rhetoric and division we're seeing across our country is unacceptable. Hatred in any form has no home in Illinois."